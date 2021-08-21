There was a parking space right across the street from First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon. People were arriving. Also a dog — very similar to the one I’d see in Pierce County the week before. What are the chances? Evidently above zero. I overheard a woman in a bright colored blouse (that I most likely would’ve complimented her on had our paths actually crossed) refer to the four-legged interloper as “beautiful.”
I decided that my car seat was as good as any pew just then. The livestream queued up nicely on my phone. I even had gum handy when I started to cough a little as I was singing along with one of the hymns. During the first hymn I went and stood alongside the church for a moment, happy to hear the words and melody emanating from within and spy several colorfully painted rocks in the landscaping border.
There were references to pie, goodies in the freezer and how messy it can get baking with flour — like with any human activity.
There was also a story complete with show and tell of a long-serving live-streamed communion wafer now preserved on a plaque.
The message made a distinction between asking someone what they need, and specifically asking if they need “help,” which might imply weakness. The Bible story was about friends sitting quietly with one who had been met with great difficulties.
Pastor Julie said sometimes we’re called to be “like God with flesh on.” Attentive acknowledgment can bolster another’s own resources and resolve. She shared a story of neighborly connection between raising window blinds and a line of sight to an easy chair.
During communion, I walked around back of the building to see the outline of Christ’s cloak as he prayed in the stained glass windows portrayed from the other side.
Some of the closing liturgy lead by the intern asked that we be graced with “curiosity to counter assumptions.”
A momentary hiccup with my technology had the conclusive ringing of the bells in real-time robustly preceding that on my little speakers — I could almost feel it in my bones. Before leaving town I enjoyed driving past the bright blooms of pre-festival roses roundly displayed on tall stems like little trees, putting them practically at eye level with those looking for variations on common views of connection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.