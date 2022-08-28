Walking back from a local coffee shop, I deliberately stepped on a little clump of dried leaves with my left foot — hoping to disperse some negative sentiments.
The crunch was satisfying. I’d just been reading some short stories in a short book written by a dear young friend as her senior project in college. It seemed to me she should’nt have had to go through all that. Some of it was fictional, but too much of it was not.
Glancing up I saw the reflection of a cross in the glass of a back door to a church. I thought maybe I’d imagined it. I had to investigate. Sure enough, in the decorative metalwork by the brick column of the carport there’s a cross that lines up with the top section of the door. Confirmation.
When I got my acceptance letter and scholarship information from the college I went to my junior and senior years, I was visiting a high school friend in southern California. We were staying with her older sister. She’d made us matching tan corduroy bedspreads — fitted with seams at the edges.
She told me to “sip” my wine. My older friend would be able to relate to some themes in the book.
When I met my adviser I wasn’t as impressed as I’d hoped I’d be. Live and learn.
As an elective, I took organ lessons at the church across the street. It was nice to have the big beautiful empty space all to myself. The instructor would appear from off to the side. I didn’t finish the class; the instructor died. It must’ve been an accident; he’d seemed to be in good health.
I recently got a birthday card from a college friend. Sometimes when we walked through the old hallways to the cafeteria (in a dorm with the same name as one of the bluffs in Red Wing) we’d do our marching band square corners. Some pivoting was involved. It seems to me we demonstrated our concluding cadence for each other as well, verbally rattling off the drum beats and tapping our toes on the terrazzo.
She asked me what my goals are for next year. I haven’t answered yet. More reflection. More confirmation. More living and learning.
A white church with colorful flags outside not too far from here talked about fields of vision in the sermon. Someone was cured after many long years. The ability to literally stand upright and a “practical tip” on adjusting your mirrors are both physical ways to spaciously expand your horizons — and thereby become more adept at “spotting God.”
