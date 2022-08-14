Right after my umbrella snapped open, along with the sound of the light rain I heard the bagpipe begin to play in the distance. The words to some of the tunes were familiar from church.
Later when the men’s chorus sang about riding the chariot, a helicopter flew by low hugging the banks of the Mississippi.
Before making my way down by the river to stand under one of the huge cottonwood trees, I walked onto the skyway footbridge and stood by the flag positioned there. That location provided a good view of the valor being displayed on the highway bridge — flags were as numerous as the treetops down the side of the bluff.
We heard stories of veterans and first responders. A young man drove his VW Beetle across the bridge every day to go to college in River Falls before his life was cut short overseas during a late night invasion.
More recently, firefighters who worked in 17 degrees below zero weather while a local family watched their newly constructed dream home go up in flames, repeatedly asked what they should “go in and find next,” as they retrieved priceless family treasures.
I recognized the voice of one of the women reading. She and her family had been active members at the church where I worked. We‘d had more than one friendly one-on-one outing together.
I think she may’ve been the person who introduced me to the local pancake mix, back when you could order them in a fancy restaurant with butter cream sauce (think warm sweetened condensed milk in a tiny metal pitcher). Her special recognition was referred to as “the story that couldn’t be told” since she liked to fly under the radar. But the announcer said not to acknowledge her efforts would be to go against the meaning of the “monumental achievement” — lifting up individual courage and determination.
It was also acknowledged that “spiritual transcendence” is needed for those struggling with painful memories.
I’d meant to go to the community worship service following the bridge dedication ceremony. I realized grabbing a doughnut first would make me late. But Central Park was quiet. A young couple seemed to be enjoying bakery items on the steps of the bandshell and a couple of picnic tables were up on their sides against trees.
I’m not sure what the story is there. But by the front doors of a nearby church a little later, young ladies in pretty long dresses with matching umbrellas stood ready to help brighten the route along the way to whatever we find next.
