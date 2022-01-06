Earlier this month, Minnesota Management and Budget released the November budget forecast showing a record-setting $7.7 billion projected surplus for the 2022-2023 biennium.
This surplus is unprecedented and is the result of overtaxing hard-working Minnesotans. At a time when Minnesotans are struggling with inflation at a 30 year high, rising energy and gas costs. and small businesses are still not fully recovered from the pandemic, we should not be celebrating this surplus.
Now is not the time for our state government to hoard $7.7 billion in excessive taxes collected from taxpayers. Remember that the government is fully funded and the $58 billion budget that was passed last year was a nearly 10% increase in spending over the previous biennium. We need to take a serious look at reform to our tax code and focus our efforts on making Minnesotans’ lives more affordable and opening opportunities for all families to thrive.
Some options that we are working on to make this a reality include the following: returning money to each taxpayer, eliminating the Social Security income tax, reducing taxes on energy, having a “sales tax holiday” to help curb inflation, reducing health insurance rates by reinstituting the successful reinsurance program and providing tax relief for those that pay the highest insurance rates.
Clearly any tax hikes on Minnesota families and businesses need to be off the table.
Unemployment Trust Fund
With the news of the record-setting budget surplus, legislative leadership must tackle and eliminate Minnesota’s unemployment insurance trust fund debt. Minnesota owes the federal government roughly $1.13 billion for covering unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic.
On Dec. 15, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development officially finalized an unemployment insurance tax increase on Minnesota businesses which took effect on Jan. 1 If the legislature does not act, these increases – some as high as 15% – will be due March 31.
Even before the news of a record surplus, I joined a number of my colleagues in calling for action to stop this tax hike on businesses.
It defies common sense to force job providers to pay higher taxes when Minnesota has a nearly $8 billion surplus and another $1 billion from federal American Rescue Plan funds that are waiting to be allocated.
Thirty-one other states have used ARP funds to repay the federal government and restore their unemployment insurance trust funds. Many businesses were forced to close last year – some permanently – and those that reopened have weathered the storm through these unprecedented times. They now face severe labor shortages and supply chain issues. Additionally, if we don’t address the deficit in the unemployment insurance fund, we won’t have resources to help those that become unemployed in the future.
I am working on legislation that I will introduce in January to repay this debt and reset the unemployment insurance fund to solvency. I will keep you posted in future updates.
