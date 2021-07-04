If you’re looking for some advice on how to celebrate America’s 245th anniversary, here’s some from America’s second president, John Adams, taken from a letter to his wife, Abigail, dated July 3, 1776 (Spelling and capitalization are original):
“I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.
“You will think me transported with Enthusiasm but I am not. -- I am well aware of the Toil and Blood and Treasure, that it will cost Us to maintain this Declaration, and support and defend these States. -- Yet through all the Gloom I can see the Rays of ravishing Light and Glory. I can see that the End is more than worth all the Means. And that Posterity will tryumph in that Days Transaction, even altho We should rue it, which I trust in God We shall not.”
Red Wing has always been faithful to President Adams’ wishes. So let’s keep it up. We have a whole holiday weekend to hike the bluffs, picnic at Colvill Park and Bay Point, take in the Aces vs Mudhens game in Miesville (that’s where I’ll be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 4), eat and shop in our historic downtown, explore Levee Park, visit the fast-developing West End and its great restaurants, and lay back and enjoy these summer days.
With a tip of the hat to President Adams, the fireworks begin at 10 p.m. the Fourth of July!
Now what do you think?
When “The Mayor is IN” sign is out at 327 Third St., feel free to stop in and share your ideas and opinions or email me anytime at mike.wilson@ci.red-wing.mn.us.
Remember, if it’s important to you, it’s important to me.
