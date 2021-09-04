The Republican Eagle begins its 165th year today. Lucius Hubbard published the first Red Wing Republican edition Sept. 4, 1857, cranking out the four-page edition using an ancient hand press he brought with him by steamboat that July.
Red Wing already had the Sentinel, edited by William Colvill, but it was common then for a town to support two newspapers. In Red Wing’s case, each lined up behind one of the two leading political parties: Colvill was a lifelong Democrat; Hubbard supported the Homestead Act and free men.
The Civil War threw the rival newspapers into disarray, with both Hubbard and Colvill leaving to join the Union effort. Hubbard did not return to Red Wing, though Colvill did … to take charge of the Republican.
Times and technology have changed. Today, Red Wing has one hometown paper. We deliver local news digitally as well as in print, and we reach people well beyond the city boundaries, indeed we have online readers from around the world. Happy birthday!
