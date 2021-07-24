Small colorful posters in shop windows had first alerted me to an upcoming jazz band performance scheduled at the park. The day of the event, I started snapping my fingers before I even got across the street.
Before the sermon on a sunny Sunday morning, Deacon Intern Vicki with Christ Episcopal Church said she hoped people were still in the shade “if that was your intention.”
She talked about how events could be both exhilarating and exhausting — referring to personal experience as well as the lives of the disciples — and the importance of intentionally creating a reliable pattern of rest. Rest, including from negative feelings, and even the fatigue of compassion.
She expanded on the concept of a shepherd (the word itself appearing well over a thousand times in the Bible), a protective presence enabling rest. As it was pointed out, a shepherd, many times unlike a boss, is right there among the flock facing all the same dangers and hardships.
As part of living, even Christ rested.
We were told we’re supposed to “bring our metaphors with us.”
Readings had mentioned “many were coming and going.” Whether they were with or without their metaphors may be hard to say. But as for a literal translation, a steamboat bus rolled past, reminding me of a cruise boat’s arrival down the street in Red Wing at any minute.
Still at the park there were kids with sidewalk chalk. A couple boys in a stroller wore red caps, one with the bill at more of an angle than the other. Some impromptu interpretive dance kept things flowing. A well behaved dog did not tug at the leash when its person stepped forward in preparation for communion.
Leaving the park to a jaunty tune, I got close enough to the river to see a crowd dispersing into town. One gal with a big smile on her face and red canvas shoes on her feet gave the visitors’ center door an intentional tug only to be thwarted by a locked deadbolt. Hopefully, she found what she was looking for as she moved forward into life from the jolt of a deadbolt — open to a spirit of rest and renewal, either in the sun or the shade, as may be one’s own inherent intention.
