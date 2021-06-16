It was always a treat this time of year to take a drive along the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River before going to work.
For most of the seven years during my part-time job at the church, there were several days a week when I didn’t have to be at my desk until shortly after noon. An outdoor patio a little ways into Pepin County was a favorite spot to linger. If I allowed enough time, I could stop at beautiful scenic overlooks in Pierce Country coming and/or going.
I recently concluded I’ve kind of been overlooking Bay City.
An online Bible study had just clarified earlier on Sunday morning that there are two stories about feeding the multitudes with loaves and fishes in the Book of Mark in the Bible. The first time the disciples were told to see what provisions they could find among the crowd. The second time they were told to offer all that they themselves possessed.
All this talk of fishing made me want to see boats on the water. They were out there.
I also saw a flock of pelicans doing their disappearing then reappearing act.
In the village proper I saw an orderly grouping of white chairs from a hopeful graduation party near the old church building turned history center. There were red Adirondack chairs on the brunch truck corner and a window full of items including shiny tea kettles and colorful cookie jars at the thrift shop — reminding me of Sunday afternoons at my grandparents’ house.
Closer to Eidsvold Church several miles on the other side of the highway I saw clothes drying on the line, which always pleases me and some precisely planted marigolds near what appeared to be a freshly painted foundation. A vehicle was just leaving the church parking lot.
The speaker reading from the action-packed book of the Bible had “immediately” explained that his understanding of a good way to live is to offer what you have up to God to be blessed and then returned to you for distribution to those around you — making what seems insufficient become more than enough.
