Not far from where this angel currently stands, there was once a brief scrimmage — an altercation of sorts — over catching the wedding bouquet I’d deftly tossed over my right shoulder with surprising acuity.
The friend who’d coached me on achieving the desired trajectory was an usher; she can be seen in a picture chronicling the moment smiling and clapping.
I’ve been in touch with the bouquet wranglers during the pandemic. The far flung moment is still clear in the mind of the friend who now lives in Arizona. She mentioned it to me again during a recent phone conversation. I believe she’d graciously forfeited the prize.
Her erstwhile nemesis might not even remember the occasion — she hasn’t brought it up. But then our communication has mostly been brief notes on the back of the paper word games we’ve been sending each other via the USPS.
The applauding friend who later achieved some event planning cred worked for a law firm in downtown Minneapolis. That was well after the job she had in downtown St. Paul where we worked in the same office building.
When I decided it was time to move on from the church job, a temp agency — other than the one I’d gotten numerous good gigs through from that same office building a few years out of college — set me up with an assignment in the Hennepin County Government Center. The first time I was in the county building, which lacks curb appeal, I was impressed with the huge circular fountain outside and the huge flag inside — also the sandwich shop at the top of the escalator.
I was very impressed with the agile stream of pedestrian traffic moving through the skyways at lunchtime. Everyone seemed very polite and deft at making sure the person behind them had ahold of certain doors before letting go. It was fun to meet the law firm friend in the downtown skyways bustling with niceness.
It’s hard to imagine what it’s like there now. Well, I guess I can still imagine the white marble Father Waters sculpture in a state of repose at its post by street level doors to City Hall, which aren’t nearly as busy as the skyway level.
Driving around that area on a recent Sunday afternoon a variety of detours deterred me from some sightseeing. I did see a lot of new-looking plywood on low windows and tall chain link fences blocking paths I used to walk. I wonder how the statue of Hubert Humphrey is doing in the midst of it all.
About the only pedestrian I saw in that area was someone routinely sweeping a crosswalk — whisking up a small bit of debris as I turned the other direction. A series of roads with various names allowed me to navigate from one downtown to well past the other leaving statues on their pedestals to survey the course of human events.
