The first couple times I heard the phrase “restrictive covenants” on the radio I thought they were talking about religion.
When I attended a church in a nearby town, I learned how that congregation’s faith practice is based more on covenants than creeds. I thought that was pretty awesome. After all, Christ is all about the new covenant ….
Restrictive or not, I benefited from my grandfather’s ability to own land. After lots of hard work, there was lasting promise.
From a used devotional book I picked up somewhere once — inscribed to a “Beloved sister in the Lord” — I recently read one of the very first pages, which claims one of Newton’s favorite metaphors was the burning bush. Purportedly, he admired how it was able to avoid being consumed by flames, thereby displaying “the strength and stability of God’s sustaining grace.”
Moses was told, via said bush, “I will be with you.” There’s a covenant.
Driving out to check on our house in the country, I told my husband that the person being interviewed on the radio must be the same guy I’d just heard on a podcast the night before. The guest was studying the physical, mental and spiritual health benefits of experiencing awe. He was particularly impressed with the powerful inspiration of “ordinary people doing amazing things.”
People had left voice messages describing some of their transcendent moments. They included the waterfalls at Yosemite, New England fall colors in the mist, and an enormous steel melting furnace in Nebraska — the awestruck caller mentioned the burning bush; for the workers there it was just another Tuesday.
The interviewer herself mentioned a turquoise lake in Glacier National Park. I’ve seen that.
The night before, I’d heard this same social scientist author explain experiments and observations made about rafting. A study of kids and veterans provided data showing a range of individual levels of cortisol at the beginning of an event, but by the end of the day — having literally been in the same boat — their hormone levels were all the same. They‘d synced up.
He said there’s lots of data like that, terming it “collective effervescence.” It’s been known to happen at dances, on walks and at church.
Personally, it has me thinking of fireflies — a little early for that yet though.
Mom told me when I was a kid that all the colors of pigments put together make black. But that all the colors of light shining together make white light. Mind bending.
She was also big on rainbows. Newton studied the color spectrum along with vast celestial arrangements. Wonder and awe surely figured into the attraction of laws both in the heavens and on Earth.
Kate Josephson worked as a church secretary in Red Wing. She seeks out religious experiences where she goes.
