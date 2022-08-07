Sometimes when I go to a big art gallery the first thing I like to do is go into the gift shop. I find a couple of cards that particularly appeal to me and see if the originals are hanging in the building anywhere. Then I go pay homage.
After looking at some of the plein air paintings in the Depot Gallery, I happened to be up at Memorial Park. Glancing toward the west from the pavement I thought I recognized a scene — individual trees, grouped but not crowded, and a vista — that had been painted at sunset.
Stepping into the gallery again a few days later (directly from the sidewalk, first time I’ve seen that door propped open) I realized I was conflating several paintings from that same general vantage point done by various artists.
The block letter signature of one of the artists on the recent studio tour looked familiar. Beautiful paintings, similar scenery but different subjects. In the backyard, vases were inverted on poles and assembled to hold fancy tea cups with porcelain birds on the saucers.
Not too many miles away from there, incidental to the art on display, I admired interestingly shaped window frames on various sheds and the large solid wooden latch on the weathered wood of a big old barn door.
(It just dawned on me that the popcorn they had available for visitors was in keeping with the circus theme of the assemblage on display there. Clever.)
Back on this side of the river, in the church parking lot across from The Artist Sanctuary, where this picture was taken, young people in bright colored T-shirts were working on little wooden pantry boxes with bright colored roofs.
Within the last few days a new wooden picnic table had been situated between the square fire pit and the bubbling fountain in the garden corner of another church’s parking lot kiddy-corner from there. A lot going on.
Inside the old white church building on the adjacent street corner was a profusion of living color: artists and their creations, stunning arched stained glass windows, rows of chairs in the middle, comfy seating around the edges — and artfully scattered brightly wrapped candy to which you were free to help yourself.
Sometimes you can best help yourself by freely reassembling functional or fanciful items and realistic colorful images in creative new ways.
Kate Josephson worked as a church secretary in Red Wing. She seeks out religious experiences where she goes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.