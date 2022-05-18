The Republican Eagle ran an editorial cartoon on its Opinion page on May 14 that was inappropriate for the newspaper and community. We have severed ties with the cartoonist, and we apologize to readers for our lack of judgment in allowing the cartoon to run. It does not reflect the Republican Eagle’s views on this matter.
—Jim O'Rourke, publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.