On Dec. 16, the Miss America Organization will celebrate its milestone 100th anniversary. I will be one of the 51 women standing on that stage vying for the iconic sparkling headpiece - the “uniform” of one of the most influential jobs on the market. The significance of this 100th Miss America Competition cannot be understated: it will cement the trail that women in this role have blazed in our society over the last century, and it couldn’t have arrived at a better time.
Miss America has been a light in our country’s darkest of times. From selling $2.5 million in war bonds during World War II to holding the first live telecast after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the women in the crown have continued to serve beyond the roles of “beauty queens.” As our country navigates its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, we are in desperate need of a leader who represents the best parts of America – the promise of a brighter future, a symbol of hope.
Unfortunately, signs of “hope” seem to be few and far between these days. It seems the hatred for one another and the looming fear of the unknowns has only grown since we bid our “normal lives” adieu in March of 2020. Many of our nation’s leaders have fed into this dilemma with a lack of bipartisanship and an inability to address some of the largest societal issues, such as racism and a rapid increase of misinformation available on the internet.
All of these issues have taken a massive toll on the country’s mental health crisis, with anxiety and depression symptoms on the rise since COVID-19 entered the United States (Kaiser Family Foundation, 2021). While there has been progress in reversing these trends, we are still lacking an apolitical leader whom we can look to for hope and guidance. Enter Miss America.
Not only is Miss America a superhuman role model to young women across the country, her focus on service and her relentless drive to create positive change is something that can inspire us all. She isn’t just a pretty face who waves in parades and kisses babies (pre-COVID, that is), but a recipient of a record $100,000 educational scholarship and a six-figure salary to support her as she embarks on the journey of a lifetime.
Preparing for the job of Miss America is not all that different from preparing for a promotion – you need to be able to sell yourself, your skills, and your business and marketing plans … except you only have 10 minutes with the panelists in your interview plus a few more in the onstage portions of the competition. She is no one to roll your eyes at – she can, and will, leave a legacy just as the 93 Miss Americas have before her.
As a mental health advocate and public health professional, I see the immense benefit of having our next Miss America serve as a positive leader in our country as we navigate our way out of these public health crises.
We need the “good news” she can be for us. Her leadership will inspire us to show up as the best version of ourselves in our communities, and her desire to create positive change will certainly leave an impression on everyone she meets. We need this role model and beacon of light now more than ever.
When you tune into the final competition on Dec. 16 which will be streamed live on Peacock, I ask that you take a moment to look beyond the gowns and the talent performances to feel a bit of hope for our future.
Recognize that the women you are watching are not going to stop working when the cameras turn “off,” rather they will go back home and motivate others to continue their legacy in their communities. You will have a front row seat to witness the sheer joy that the next Miss America will show in her smile, as she looks forward to leading us all into a new era of unity.
