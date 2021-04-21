Pam Roe, who has a degree in social work, first joined the Red Wing School Board in 2016. As a parent herself, Roe finds it important to be a voice for other parents in the community and has a strong passion for student advocacy.
We talked with Roe about what inspired her to join the board, what she hopes to accomplish, the things she likes doing outside of work and more.
What inspired you to join?
Student advocacy has always been a strong passion of mine. I have a social work degree and worked for years as a school social worker. I have also worked at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis and those two professional experiences nudged me into the area of serving on the school board, advocating for students in a different way, on a different platform.
What do you hope to accomplish for the students and families of Red Wing?
It's always been important to me to be a voice for parents and students in our community. I want to make sure that we are giving our students the best education we possibly can in the best ways possible.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
Every student is different and has different needs, desires, strengths and weaknesses. RWPS is committed to delivering an education that addresses all needs and that is something that is important to me as well. How can we provide the best educational experience possible that meets individual needs?
What is one thing you like most about being on the board?
It is hard to narrow it down to one thing. There are so many things about being on the board that I love. Of course, advocating for kids is at the top. And I love visiting the schools, walking the halls and hearing/seeing all of the learning that is going on. I'm immensely proud of our staff who have been working so hard throughout this pandemic. We've had to shift how we do things quickly and the administration, staff and teachers have given their all in an impossibly difficult time.
What do you find difficult about your job?
The biggest challenge right now is the looming budget cuts that we, like many other districts throughout our state, are facing. We have to be excellent stewards of the funds we are given. We have added in a lot of measures throughout the district to follow guidelines to get through the COVID pandemic, so many of the cuts we have to make will be in direct relation to COVID measures. The district has to always be looking at enrollment projections as well and make adjustments based on right sizing. Cutting things out of a budget is never an easy task.
What do you do outside of the school board?
I work for hospice as a bereavement and volunteer coordinator. I absolutely love the job that I do, as difficult as it sometimes is. To be a part of a family's journey in an extremely difficult time, knowing that I can help in some small way, is extremely rewarding.
