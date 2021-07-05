Today is National Graham Cracker Day and one reader asked about the story behind the iconic snack food.
The history
According to Holidays Calendar, graham crackers were invented in the 1800s by Sylvester Graham, “a Presbyterian minister who was looking to invent a food that would go along with his vegetarian diet.”
Graham believed that eating healthful foods was the key to a moral life and his diet would later be backed by John Harvey Kellogg, the inventor of the corn flake.
Graham died in 1851, but there are still many companies who produce his crackers.
In 1898, American Biscuit and Manufacturing Co., New York Biscuit Co. and other bakeries all merged to form Nabisco, which is the current popular graham cracker producer in the U.S., according to History of Branding.
The ingredients
According to Delighted Cooking, graham crackers are “made from graham flour, a type of coarse wheat flour which is high in fiber. The crackers are sweetened slightly, so that they taste more like cookies than crackers.”
However, nowadays graham crackers that can be purchased in stores are made with unbleached flour and other ingredients, including oil or fat, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and milk or water.
The holiday
The founder and history behind National Graham Cracker Day is currently unknown.
According to Holidays Calendar, graham cracker day aims to change people’s perception about the snack food.
Some may find the cracker boring or bland, but if used in a s’mores recipe or just dunked in milk, it can be quite tasty.
