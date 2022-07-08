Zachariah “Zack” Gardlund and Mary (Gardlund) Flueger

Memorial Burial Services on Saturday, July 23rd Zachariah “Zack” Gardlund at 11:00am at Lake City Lakewood Cemetery Mary (Gardlund) Flueger at 1:00pm at Red Wing Calvary Cemetery “Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.” Zachariah (“Zack”) Gustav Gardlund, retired polymer research chemist and beloved husband, father and grandfather succumbed to cancer at home in Tucson, Arizona on December 24, 2021 Zack was born on September 12, 1937 in Lake City, Minnesota to Zeill Margaret and Nils Gustav Gardlund. Zack is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters Karin Cramer and Kristina Maulden, son Erik and six grandchildren, Gretchen Cramer VanBonn, Megan Cramer Dufort, Andrew and Richard Maulden and Karli and Connor Gardlund. Mary Adelaide (Gardlund) Flueger 74 of Red Wing, died peacefully surrounded by her family and devoted husband Barney John Flueger on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Red Wing. Mary was born on August 9, 1947 in Lake City, Minnesota to Zeill Margaret and Nils Gustav Gardlund. Mary grew up in Reads Landing MN with her twin sister Margaret Baker and brother Zack Gardlund. Mary is survived by her husband of 55 years, Barney Flueger, four children, Valerie Flueger Veras (Leo), Heather Flueger (Todd Whalen), Alicia Lerum (Tylor), Ryan Flueger (Cassandra) and seven grandchildren Luisa Veras, Willow Whalen, Teagen, Oden, Teala, Keira Lerum and Adelaide Flueger.

