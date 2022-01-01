Worrell Swanson

Worrell E. Swanson was born at home on the family farm in rural Leon Township, Goodhue County, Minnesota on December 4, 1925 to Elmer and Myrtle (Nelson) Swanson. He was baptized and confirmed at Spring Garden Lutheran Church, Cannon Falls, Minnesota. Worrell attended country school district 49 through the 8th grade. He started farming with his father, Elmer, using horses. He lived and worked on the family farm his entire life.
He married his partner for life, Pauline Floan, on August 12, 1950. They raised four daughters and were married over 71 years.
Worrell loved farming. Early on he raised hogs, beef cattle and milked cows. After he quit dairy, he focused on the beef and had a herd of registered Polled Hereford cattle. He sold registered bulls for many years. He enjoyed his friendships among the Polled Hereford breeders.
Worrell and Pauling enjoyed an active lifestyle; golfing, bowling, skiing (downhill and cross-country), and traveling. They traveled somewhere every year including family road trips, vacationing in Hawaii, a cruise to Alaska, and tours of Sweden and Norway, and as they got older, numerous bus trips. They visited Worrell’s cousin in Sweden and visited the ‘homeland farm’. Every spring, before field work started, they would pack up the golf clubs and drive south to find green grass, often around Branson, MO. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and harness racing.
Worrell served on the Farm Country Co-Op board for 27 years. He sold insurance for Leon Mutual Insurance and served on their board for over 25 years. He also served on the church property committee and was a 4-H leader for the beef project.
Worrell was a soft spoken, gentle man that loved his family and friends.
He passed peacefully at the Elllsworth Care Center in Ellsworth, WI on Christmas evening, December 25, 2021, at the age of 96 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Ben Magalis, and sisters, Marilynn Lindell and Helen Broin.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline; daughters, Sharon Swanson of Goodhue, Julie (Tim) Magalis of Goodhue, Carole Eidsvoog of Jacksonville, OR, and Wendy (Chas) Boyer of Bemidji; two granddaughters, Monica Swanson and Robin Magalis; sister-in-law, Karen Brant; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8 from 3-5 pm at Lundberg Funeral Home in Cannon Falls. Funeral service will be on Sunday, January 9 at 2:00 pm, with visitation from 1-2 pm, at Spring Garden Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to donor’s choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.