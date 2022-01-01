Worrell Swanson

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Goodhue County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&