William C. Eichenlaub

William (Bill) Clayton Eichenlaub, 75, Red Wing, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home. He was born in Baltimore Maryland, on December 9, 1947. He graduated from Breck High School in 1966 and spent four years in the Coast Guard which taught him many things that he used the rest of his life. After the Coast Guard, he attended Winona State University. While there, he took away two loves - teaching and his wife, Kathy, who he spent 53 wonderful years of partnership. Throughout his teaching career, Bill was a champion for students, which started as a Special Education teacher and culminated in 17 years at the Tower View Alternative School. He received the Minnesota Special Education Teacher of the Year Award and pioneered a program that positively affected hundreds of students. Bill spent his life gathering knowledge and skills which he used during his favorite retirement hobbies - cooking, the daily crossword puzzle, Jeopardy, Ham Radio, and continuing to teach. Even after retirement, he taught at the Red Cross, Prairie Island high school student tutoring, grade school math as a class helper and many other forums. His family will most miss his optimism, his ability to find humor in every situation and to converse with strangers, the delicious meals he prepared, his knowledge, and the support and mentorship that was always quietly given without judgement. He is preceded in death by his twin brother Robert Eichenlaub, his father John Eichenlaub, MD, and his mother Elizabeth Purdy. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; son Tony (Carol), daughter Stacy; grandsons Isaac, Gabe, and Elan and his siblings, Carol (Jack), Joan (Ron), Dick (Peggy). In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Hiawatha Valley Amateur Radio Club, Hispanic Outreach, or charity of choice. The celebration of life will be hosted from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
William C. Eichenlaub
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
12°
Clear
34° / 8°
9 PM
11°
10 PM
10°
11 PM
9°
12 AM
9°
1 AM
8°
Calendar
© Copyright 2023 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.