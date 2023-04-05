William Buysse

William Paul Buysse, age 67 of Red Wing, died peacefully Monday, April 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family and his dogs. He was born May 12, 1955, in Minneota, Minnesota, to John and Winifred (Dieken) Buysse. He grew up in Worthington, MN, where graduated from high school and went on to attend Mankato State University. On July 11, 1980, he was united in marriage to Pamela Hersom. Growing up, his father owned a car dealership, Buysse Motors, and he was able to learn the trade of car sales. He went on to work in the car dealership industry in Rochester, Winona, and Red Wing at RW Chevrolet, where he was employed for 25 years until his retirement, though he continued to work as a consultant for various dealerships. Bill was a past member of the Worthington Jaycee’s and was currently a member of Cornerstone Community Church in Red Wing. He enjoyed playing racquetball, traveling and woodworking. He was always up for taking on new and challenging projects, having a very entrepreneurial spirit. He loved to joke around and more than anything, loved his grandchildren and was most proud of his title, “Bompa”. When he reinvented himself and took on his new venture as a woodworker, he lovingly named his shop, “Bompa’s Cave”. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; 3 daughters, Megan (Tommy) O’Dell of Red Wing, Michelle (John) Harris of Plum City, WI and Miranda (Ben) Holst of Goodhue; 8 grandchildren, Hunter, Harper, Reagan, Josette, Nova, Colton, Rhett and Brooks; 2 brothers, Bob (Virginia) of Chapel Hill, NC and Tom of Cedar Falls, IA; brother-in-law, Michael Ryan and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Ryan and step-mother, Ann. Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Cornerstone Community Church. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held immediately following the service at the Red Wing Elk’s Lodge from 3-7 and all are invited to join in the sharing and celebrating of his life. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
William Buysse
