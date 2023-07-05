William “Bill Futrell

William Andrew “Bill” Futrell, 91, of Red Wing died, Monday July 3, 2023, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 30, 1932, in Harrisburg, IL to Orville and Anna (Howell) Futrell. On August 2, 1958, he married to Lucille Myers at the Little Brown Church in in the Vale at Nashua, IA. They lived in Red Wing where he owned and operated Bill’s Welding Service for many years in the Burnside area and later in Wacouta. He was a member of the Red Wing Saddle Club and raised horses over the years. Bill’s biggest passion was motorcycling. He was an avid Harley Davidson fan and was proud to own a 1946 Harley. He enjoyed traveling on his bike, riding to Alaska two times and many times the yearly trip to Sturgis, SD.
He is survived by his daughters, Paula (Rich) Duane and Sheila (Larry) Carr; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; two brothers, Clyde (Donna) Futrell and Larry (Jan) Futrell and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucille on November 27, 2012; one brother; Jack and two sisters, Celia and Helen.
A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Please dress casually and wear any Harley gear you may have. Burial will be at the Wacouta Cemetery at a later date.
A special thanks to Jamie and Brad Roschen for the loving care and compassion they provided Bill the past year and a half.
