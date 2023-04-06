William (Bill) Becker passed away on March 16, 2023 at the age of 98. He was born February 21, 1925 on a small farm in Egan, SD. He was a proud WWII Veteran and graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines with an engineering degree by virtue of the GI Bill after the war. He subsequently had a long career as a sales engineer in the heavy equipment dry bulk transportation industry. He married his high school sweetheart Dorothy Jean (Moon) in 1945 and they were together for 58 years. They lived in Sioux Falls, SD and Roseville, MN, and they retired to Red Wing, MN in 1994. He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Wing, and he enjoyed golf, playing cards, and the fellowship of his 6 children, 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Bill lived life by the Golden Rule, and he quietly volunteered his time whenever he could to help others. Bill was a skilled active listener and he had a razor-sharp sense of humor. Bill had a profound and deep sense of faith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, and his brothers, Jack and Jerry Becker. His children are Bruce (Jane), Keith (Deb), Kay Becker DeMartini, John (Valerie), Joe (Freddie), and Sarah (Becker) Schmidt (Bob). He has two surviving sisters, Mary Ellen (Becker) Fields and Gertrude Ann (Becker) Judge. There will be a Bill Becker Celebration of Life in June at Covill Park.
William (Bill) Becker
