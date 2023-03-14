William Amundson

William (Bill) Floyd Amundson, 74, of Red Wing, MN passed away on March 13, 2023, at his home with family. Dennis and Shirley Amundson welcomed William into the world on August 12, 1948 in Denver, Colorado. In 1966, he received his diploma from Wheat Ridge High School.
Bill loved music and played in a band, Changing’ Times, in his teens and the beginning of his 20s, opening shows for artists like Stevie Wonder, BB King, and Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs. He had two sons, Eric, and Nathan Amundson, after marrying Susan Leavitt in 1969. They later divorced. He wed Wendy (Kull) Cassidy in Eagle River, Alaska, in 1984. Bill and Wendy lived in Alaska for ten years, where they had one daughter, Jessica Amundson. When Jessica was two, the family moved to Red Wing, Minnesota, to be closer to family. William spent his entire career working in the printing industry.
Everybody who knew him adored Bill’s laid-back attitude and dry sense of humor. Bill cherished his time with his grandchildren, loved a good laugh, lazy weekend motorcycle rides, and doting on the family dogs, especially his pal Perk the Pitbull.
Bill’s surviving family members include his wife Wendy; sons Eric (and Sara) Amundson of Red Wing, Minnesota; Nathan Amundson of Portland, Oregon; Jessica Amundson of Red Wing, Minnesota; and his grandchildren, Amayzio, Aziyah, and Azriel Lewis.
No services are scheduled, as per Bill’s request, and he will be buried in Oakwood Cemetery as weather permits. Online condolences maybe sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
