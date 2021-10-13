Wilbur (Bill) Stein of Red Wing died peacefully October 8, 2021 at St. Crispin Living Community Center. Born to Wilbur and Amy Stein of Stockholm, WI. area on March 9, 1930. Bill graduated from Maiden Rock high school. He served in the US Army from 1951-1953. Bill worked for SB Foot Tanning and Goodhue County. Survived by his children Randy(Karen) Stein of Goodhue and Guy(Marilyn) Stein of Northfield, 2 stepchildren Todd Brown of New York and Pat Smith of Arkansas sister Louise Erickson of Red Wing and brother John (Mona) Stein of Bloomington, 4 grandchildren Preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law LeRoy Erickson.
A service will be held for the immediate family.
Memorials to the HOPE Coalition.
