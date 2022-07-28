Wendy L. Kjelstad, age 62 of Clear Lake, WI, passed away unexpectedly at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN on July 23, 2022 with her family at her side.
Wendy Lee Kjelstad was born on August 18, 1959 in Red Wing, MN the daughter of Robert & Ardella (Lemke) Kjelstad. She was baptized in Albany, MN and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing. Wendy grew up in Red Wing, MN, attended Concordia Lutheran School there and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1977. On May 7, 1983 she was married to Charlie Bach in Bay City, WI, and later divorced. She attended the Red Wing Technical College in 1989 and obtained her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Over the years she worked in many different health care settings. In the early 2000’s, Wendy moved to and made her home in Clear Lake, WI. She worked at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home in Amery, WI for many years. In her spare time, Wendy enjoyed cooking, watching Hallmark movies, traveling, socializing and spending time with her friends and family. She was also a member of First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI. Wendy was an amazing friend to all. She made every effort for friends and family to feel welcome and loved unconditionally. She always lived life unselfishly and devoted herself to caring for others, especially her children. Wendy will be remembered for her big heart, unwavering love for family, and the kind soul she was. She is preceded in death by her son, Rob; father, Robert Kjelstad; grandparents, Ole Kjelstad & Lois Swanson, Otto & Clara Lemke; Survived by m other, A rdella Kjelstad; daughter, Melissa Johnson; g randchildren, Taylor Luster, Graham Johnson & Benjamin Johnson; brother & sister; Steve Kjelstad & Tammy (Jeff) Hinrichs; nieces, Tiffany (Kenny) Gappa & Steph (Mike) Kirchner; g reat nieces & nephews, Brady & Hunter Kirchner, Drake, Charlie & Abby Gappa; and Her Clear Lake Family of Friends. There was a Memorial Service on Friday, July 29, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI with interment at the Clear Lake Cemetery. S cheuermann Funeral Home
www.clearlakefuneralhome.com 715-263-2125
