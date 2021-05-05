Wayne Moreland, age 88, of Savage, MN, formerly of Red Wing, MN, passed Jan. 24, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 18, at 11 am, with a time of gathering from 9:30 am-10:45 am, all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake, MN. Friends and family are invited to stream the service at the following link: Wayne Moreland Funeral Service (Meeting ID: 980 6641 2631 / Passcode: 227953). Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Red Wing, on Wednesday, May 19 at 11 am.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation BallardSunderFuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.