Wanda Amyx

Wanda Elizabeth Amyx, 90, of Hager City, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Preferred Senior Living of Ellsworth. She was born on September 20, 1931, in Eau Galle, Wisconsin to Harvey and Veatruce (Jacobson) Staehli. She graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1949 and from UW Stout in Menomonie with a teaching degree in 1953. For many years she taught at Pepin and Sauk Prairie High Schools. On December 28, 1957, she was united in marriage to Elwin Amyx. They were blessed with three sons, Lee, Lynn and Terry. In 1980, they moved to the Hager City area to be closer to family. For many years Wanda took care of her mother along with other family members. She was a wonderful, caring and generous person. She also operated a sweatshirt applique business for a number of years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing. Her faith was very important to her and she always was active at the churches in the communities she resided in.
Wanda is survived by her loving husband, Elwin of 65 years; three sons, Lee Amyx of Hager City, Lynn (Lisa) Amyx of Lodi, and Terry (Candy) Amyx of Bay City; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brother, Wayne Staehli.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Todd Engel officiating. The service will be live-steamed on the church’s Facebook page. Burial will be at the Free Home Cemetery in Plum City. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Adoray Hospice (adoray.org/donate). Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
