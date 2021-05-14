Walter Vincent Ring, age 97, of Zumbrota died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
He was born April 8, 1924 in Cannon Falls to Joseph & Irene (Johnson) Ring. He went to country school and came to Zumbrota for high school, from which he graduated in 1942. He worked on his uncle, Fletcher Ring’s, farm in Zumbrota while attending high school. Fletcher’s children, Janis and Leon, were like siblings to him. Walter sang in the school choir and in a quartet. He was a farmer all life, retiring in 1989.
On June 2, 1956, he married JoAnn Stockmo at Wanamingo Lutheran Church. They were blessed with four children. He was a member of United Redeemer Lutheran Church - serving on the church council and singing in the choir.
Walter was a past member of the Zumbrota Lions Club, Hospice volunteer, a Meals-on-Wheels driver, in the 65-50 Club and the 7am Coffee Mill Bunch. He and JoAnn played 500 with the same group for over 60 years.
He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, JoAnn, and his children: Peggy (Fred) Keller, Stuart (LeAnn) Ring, Garry (Mary) Ring, and Laura Ring. Grandchildren: Brian, Amy, Jill, Michael, Angela, Rachel, Michela, and TJ. Seven great-grandchildren, Emily, Everett, Liam, Lucas, Elliette, Kaela and Genessa. Also survived by Janis and Leon’s daughters: Sara DeCoux, Stephanie Prink, Sue Dicke, Holly Rapp, Heather Smith, Mona Coury and Marcia Smith, a sister-in-law Lois Ring, and several nieces and nephews.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Inez Ring, Ruby Magnuson and Marcella Swanson, brothers John Lowell Ring and Arnold Ring, and cousins Janis Thomford and Leon Ring.
Outside services will be held at United Redeemer Lutheran Church (560 W 3rd St. Zumbrota) on Tuesday, May 18th at 11am with Rev. Marggi Pleiss-Sippola officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to United Redeemer or the donor’s choice. Inurnment will be at the Zumbrota Cemetery later that afternoon.
Lunch and ice cream will be served after the service. If you would like to send a plant or flowers, please contact Flowers on Main in Zumbrota.
