Walter J. Kosec

Walter J. “Buzz” Kosec, passed away on 8/24/22 at his home. Born in Red Wing, February 21, 1932, the son of Arnold W. and Ernestine M. (Rehder) Kosec. Graduate of Red Wing Central High School and College of St. Thomas. Korean War Veteran having served with the U.S. Army in Korea. Preceded in death by wife, Theresa (Jan) Fraser Kosec; Brother James; Sisters-in law Barbara (James) and Gretl (Thomas).
Survived by Stepson Michael J. (Lori) Fraser and Grandsons Joshua and Jacob; Stepdaughter Sue Ellen (Andrew) Weyer; Sister Helen J (Wayne) Nash; Brothers Thomas and Robert (Sheryl).
Buzz was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed sharing his Fall time with his brother and other family hunting on the Mississippi by Nelson, WI. He was a conservationist at heart and respected all that Nature had to offer. Buzz was a member of the Leo C. Paterson American Legion Post in Red Wing, Ducks Unlimited, Red Wing Conservation Club, Red Wing Wildlife League, and Minnesota Waterfowl.
Special thanks to all the people who made his passing a peaceful time with all the care and love he received from them and his family.
A private memorial service will be held with inurnment at Calvary Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.