Walter Dale Sorensen, 91, of Red Wing, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System, St. Mary’s Campus, surrounded by family. He was born on May 27, 1932, in Racine, Wisconsin. His family lived in various communities before moving to Hastings, Nebraska, where he graduated from Hastings High School in 1950. For a short time, he worked at the Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings, Nebraska. In August of 1951, he entered the US Navy and was assigned to Fleet Aircraft Service Squadron (FASRON) 117 Naval Air Station at Pearl Harbor, HI, then FASRON 116 Naval Air Station in Alameda, CA followed by 2 years in the US Navy Reserve. He was honorably discharged in August 1959, as an electronics Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class. Following his discharge, he returned to work for National Ammunition Department until December 1957. On October 11, 1952, he was united in marriage to Virginia Harman. They lived in various places throughout the United States. For 34 years he was employed by IBM and retired as an advisory programmer. In 2005, they moved to Red Wing. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Red Wing, Red Wing Woodcarvers and the Sportsman’s Club in Red Wing. He enjoyed fishing at Leech Lake each year and had a passion for restoring Austin Healy’s, wood carving and traveling throughout US and Europe with Virginia. He was active in various Austin Healy Club’s where they lived and participated in numerous conclaves throughout the United States hosted by the Austin Healy Club of America, where he earned numerous awards in restoration.
He is survived by his four children, Walter C. (Mary Jo) Sorensen of Woodbridge, VA, Michael Sorensen of Cottage Grove, Eric Sorensen of Round Rock, TX and Lynda (Ray) Pekowski of Austin, TX; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia on March 18, 2023; two brothers, David and William Sorensen and one sister, Joyce Schoonover.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Mike Zaske officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Mahn Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please donate to River Bluff Humane Society in Red Wing, American Lung Association or American Heart Association. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
