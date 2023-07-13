Walter Dale Sorensen

Walter Dale Sorensen, 91, of Red Wing, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System, St. Mary’s Campus, surrounded by family. 

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Mike Zaske officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Mahn Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please donate to River Bluff Humane Society in Red Wing, American Lung Association or American Heart Association. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.

