Wade Duffing

Wade John Duffing, 63, of Lake City, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, from injuries received in a snowmobile accident. He was born on March 31, 1959, in Red Wing to Charles, Jr. and Ieleen (Abrahamson) Duffing. He graduated from Red Wing High School in 1977 and furthered his education at the Winona and Red Wing Technical Colleges for banking and accounting. On March 19, 1990, he was united in marriage to Kandi Magnuson. He worked at L&K Hobbs in Red Wing, Riverside Appliance in Rochester and for 30 years at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center, retiring as Sargent on December 9, 2021. He enjoyed snowmobiling, cutting wood and motorcycling. He had of love for animals, especially his dogs and many cats.
Wade is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kandi; one daughter, Brittan Duffing of Red Wing; one brother, Shawn (Donna) Duffing of Lake City along with nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Brenden Duffing.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Camp Companion, 3845 Marketplace Dr. NW, Rochester, MN 55901 (www.campcompanion.org) or Save-A-Bull Rescue of MN, PO Box 26453, Minneapolis, MN 55426 https://saveabullmn.org/ .Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
