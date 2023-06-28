Vivian Strusz

Vivian May (Hendrickson) Strusz, 93, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at her home. She was born May 5, 1930, in Wheaton, MN to Melvin and Margaret (Rydberg) Hendrickson. She lived in Rosholt, South Dakota and at age 8 her family moved to Vasa, Minnesota. She was a 1948 graduate of Red Wing Central High School. On December 8, 1951 she married Willard Strusz and they lived in Red Wing. She worked for Mayo Clinic and Durkee Atwood. Vivian was a member of Vasa Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards and been a part of a card club as well as attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sports and having family gatherings on the lawn.  She is survived by her son, Jerry (Peg Sutherland) Strusz; daughters, Vicki Weckerling and Gail (Randy) Strusz-Klein; grandchildren, Elisa Nickum, Kyle Weckerling, Emily Nelson, Whitney Frisch and Tyler Klein; great-grandchildren, Chantz, Parker, Chloe, Hailey, Macy, Landon and Ella; an aunt, Betty Scholes and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill in 1997; son-in-law, Paul Weckerling and step-father, Arnold Samuelson.  Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Vasa Lutheran Church with Rev. Maureen Hagen officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Private burial will be at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the church or donor’s choice. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.

