Vivian Mireau

Vivian Della Mireau “Wamhdi Winuhća Win”, 84, oldest elder of the Prairie Island Indian Community, died peacefully, Monday, January 3, 2022 at her home. She was born October 25, 1937 in Prairie Island to Martin and Elsie (Johnson) White Bear. She attended school in Pipestone, Minnesota. She married Curtis Campbell, Sr. and he preceded her in death. She later married Joseph Mireau. She made her home on Prairie Island. She worked for many years at the Treasure Island Casino and most recently she worked for the Prairie Island Police Department as a receptionist. She enjoyed traveling to Jamaica, Hawaii, Canada and Las Vegas. Most of all she enjoyed time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; Audrey (Dennis) Bennett and Calvin Campbell; grandchildren, Annjelica Bennett and children, Calais (Travis) Lone Elk and children, Becky (Nate) Taylor and children, Terri Taylor, Kellen Taylor, Brian Childs and Charlie, Alan (Candie) Childs, Jr. and children, Christopher Childs, Benjamin Bennett, Jr., Ida Bennett, Sabra Campbell and Cash Campbell; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Curtis and Joseph; children, Rebecca Childs, Julie Garcia, Julieann Red Cloud and Curtis Campbell, Jr.; grandchildren, Benjamin Bennett, Cassie Bennett, Solomon Campbell, Lana Greenleaf Garcia, Tina Bean and Tessi Childs; siblings, Willis, Arthur, Jim, Marjorie, Elisa, Byron, Cheryl, Victoria White and Marilyn Dow; and her parents.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Paradise Cove at Treasure Island Marina on Prairie Island. Visitation will begin after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 until the day of the service with a prayer service at 7 p.m. each evening. Masks are required at all events. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.