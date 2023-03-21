Virginia Sorensen

Virginia Rae Sorensen, 90, of Red Wing, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. She was born on October 2, 1932, in Grand Island, Nebraska to Ulric and Wilma (Urwiller) Harman. She graduated from Hastings High School in Hastings, Nebraska in 1950. On October 11, 1952, Ginny married W. Dale Sorensen of Hastings. They lived in various places throughout the United States. In 2005 they moved to Red Wing where they have lived for the past 17 years. She was a faithful member of the Lutheran churches where they lived, she was involved with singing in the choir and playing handbells. In Red Wing she was a member of First Lutheran Church. Her special ministry was knitting squares for blankets that were given to shut-ins. She enjoyed reading, knitting and line dancing, her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Dale; four children, Walter C. (Mary Jo) Sorensen of Woodbridge, VA, Michael Sorensen of Cottage Grove, Eric Sorensen of Round Rock, TX and Lynda (Ray) Pekowski of Austin, TX.; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Charles and sister in-law Waltrude.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Mike Zaske officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. In place of flowers the family requests donations to your local American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or American Heart Association. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
