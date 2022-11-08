Virginia “Gina” Carolyn Everts, 77, of Hager City, Wisconsin, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester. She was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Austin, Texas, to William and Laura (French) Smith. She graduated from McAllen High School in 1963. On April 6, 1963, she was united in marriage to James Everts. They lived in Houston where they raised their family. In 1989, Gina and Jim moved to Hager City, Wisconsin. She worked at Josten’s for 10 years and also for Corner Drug. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, needlepoint and flowers. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jim Everts; son, James (Kathy) Everts; grandson, Thomas Everts and sister, Sharon (Gale) Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Greg Everts and her father and mother-in-law, Len and Verona Everts. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Oakwood Cemetery, Red Wing. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
Virginia Everts
