Virgil E. Siewert

Virgil Elmer Siewert, 87, of Red Wing, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. He was born February 22, 1934, in Red Wing, to Elmer and Mildred (Diercks) Siewert and graduated from Red Wing Central High School. He enlisted in the US Army and later joined the National Guard. He returned to Red Wing and worked for his father at Siewert’s Garage for a time and then started his own trucking company. He returned to work for his father, until becoming a top regional insurance agent for AAA. Virgil came back to work with his dad, eventually buying the business. He worked with many family members keeping the business in the family for four generations including his father, Elmer, sons, Todd and Karl, and grandson, Kyle before his retirement when he sold the business to his sons. The business has been a success for 75 years. Virgil was a charter member of the MN Professional Towing Association, Towing and Recovery Association of America, a member of the MN Service Station Association, Hay Creek Valley Saddle Club and Goodhue County Sherriff Posse. He also belonged to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, RW Elks Lodge BPOE #845, Leo C. Peterson American Legion #54, Fireball Buick Club and the Gopher State Buick Club. He enjoyed racing stock cars at Hiawatha Speedway, where he was the track champion in car #47. Virgil truly loved his job and all it entailed. He also enjoyed cars, scrapping, animals and most of all, his family.
He is survived by his children, Tracy (Kelly) Woods, Todd (Leah) Siewert, Karl (Lisa) Siewert and Robin Khosa, and step-daughter, Carla (Mark) Ludwig; grandchildren, Matthew, Laura, Kyle, Kristie, Stephanie, Tescha, Jada, Laney, Sunita and Rekha; 7 great-grandchildren; his companion, Ruth Mitchell and her children, Sue (Ken) Handzel, David (Lori) Mitchell and grandchildren, Sheana, Garret, Aaron, Kendra, Kristina, Bryan and Alyssa; and great-grandchildren. Virgil is also survived by his sisters, Marian “Skip” (Don) Nelson and Katherine “Katy” (Merrill) Bjorngaard; sister-in-law, Patricia Busch and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ardyce Cook.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at United Lutheran Church with Virgil’s granddaughter, Pastor Laura Smith presiding. Burial will take place at Burnside Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at church. Following the funeral service there will be a Celebration of Life at the Leo C. Peterson American Legion, Post 54. Memorials are preferred to Muscular Dystrophy Association. Online condolences can be left at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
