Vicky A. Curtis

Vicky Ann Curtis, 66, of Red Wing, died Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born October 1, 1956, in Red Wing, to Marvin “Sam” and Marvel (Meyer) Holden. She graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1974 and was united in marriage to Daniel Curtis on December 14, 1974 at United Lutheran Church. She had worked as a loan officer for Minnesota Loan and Thrift and also as a manager at Cooper Ridge Apartments. She was a proud mother to her two children; becoming a mother and raising a family was one of her treasured accomplishments. Vicky loved cheering on her son, Chad during his hockey games and her daughter, Cheri at her softball games. Throughout her life, family was always number one—as a child she loved going to her grandma and grandpa Meyer’s farm and as an adult she never missed a chance to enjoy a game of Yahtzee or cards. Spending time up north at the camper on North Long Lake and fishing, was something she and her family always enjoyed. Vicky also had a special place in her heart for dogs, and especially loved her dog, Lacy and her grand-dog, Mya. Vicky battled with her health the past few years, and realized just how short life could be, reminding us all to live life to the fullest and spend as much time as you can with those you love. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Dan of Red Wing; two children, Chad (Tracey Bohmbach) of Red Wing and Cheri Curtis of Apple Valley; granddaughter, Kianna Stewart; 4 siblings, Linda (Greg) Huppert, Brenda (Frank) Voth, Dean Holden and Jolene (Cory) Stemmann all of Red Wing; many nieces, nephews & great nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at United Lutheran Church with Reverend Justin Boeding officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Vicky A. Curtis
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.