Vicki Riegelman

Vicki Lynn Riegelman, 57, of Bay City, Wisconsin, died Sunday, October 17, 2021 at her home. She was born November 24, 1963 in Red Wing to LaVerne and Norma (Eidem) Hanson. She graduated from Ellsworth High School where she was active in 4H and the school band. After graduation she went on to work at Huppert Insurance. She also worked as the Ellsworth school district as a lunch lady before working for BIC and Riedell Shoes. In 1992 she married Paul Riegelman in Red Wing.
Vicki loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with her family. She loved cheering on the Packers. She was also a wonderful cook and baker.
She will be missed by many, including her husband, Paul; four children, Jesse of Red Wing, Amber (Chris) Stewart of Red Wing, Cameron (Alyssa) of Red Wing and Spencer of Minneapolis; five grandchildren, Morgan, Matthew, Michael, Brooks and Brody her mother, Norma; brother-in-law, Bill Tiffany and nephews, Brady and Bryce.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Eidsvold Lutheran Church with Reverend Mike Knudson officiating. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at the Esdaile Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.