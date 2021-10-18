Vicki J. Howe

4-8-41 - 10-16-21
Surrounded by love
‘From our loving arms to yours God”
Missed dearly by her Husband Berlyn A. Howe of 63 years.
Living on in the hearts of her entire family.
Daughter Julie and Gary Bauer, Beth, Jason, & Madi Nurnberg, Garret, Colleen, Tyler, Kenzie and Kate Bauer.
Daughter Stacy and Greg Cain, Aaron, Charlie & Ava Cain, Ashley Cain
Daughter Kara and Bill Percell
Son Tim and Amy Howe, Nicole, Taylor, Emerson & Laiken Samudio, Kali, Tyler & Clara Braun, Jake Howe & Katlin McGrane
Holding many jobs from waitress at Browns, Red Wing Seminary Home, Floral Boutique & Strom’s Friendship Home.
There was nothing more important than her roles as Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother.
She will be Dearly Missed by all of us. A private family burial will be held.
Jodi, THANK-YOU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.