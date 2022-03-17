Vernon (Buddy) Bartlett Jr. of Red Wing died at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, surrounded by family, on Sunday, March 13th, 2022. He was born in Red Wing to Vernon Bartlett Sr. and Myrtle (Thuman) Bartlett on July 27th, 1937. He attended country school in White Rock. Buddy married Barbara Brenner, they had three children and later divorced. Buddy married Sandra Daniels Dec 1st, 1973. Buddy worked several years at the Red Wing Shoe Company and retired from there. Buddy and Sandy enjoyed many years of camping and fishing at Spencer Lake, Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandra: Children, Gary (Terri) Bartlett, Tim (Shari) Bartlett, Tammy (Jim) Irvin, stepchildren: Sheri Wagner, Kurt Daniels and Keith Daniels. Sisters Beverly (Reynold) Zimmermann and Wendy Hanson. Several Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Brothers in Law Lloyd Henrichs and Neil Hanson, one Grandson Owen Bartlett and his Stepfather Charles Brooke. A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, March 24th from 1pm-4pm at The Lodge at The Bierstube in Red Wing for family and friends.
Vernon(Buddy) Bartlett Jr.
