Funeral services for Verniel Swiggum were held Wednesday November 10th at 11:00 AM at Dale Lutheran Church, rural Wanamingo. The Rev. Chris Culuris officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery. Verniel Swiggum, 94, of Zumbrota, died Sunday November 7, 2021 at Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island.
Verniel Elaine Lother was born July 27, 1927 in Goodhue County, the daughter of Christie and Marie Lother. She was raised in the Bellechester area. On July 23, 1949 she married Henry Swiggum. The couple farmed, and Verniel waitressed for many years at the Edgewood and at the Covered Bridge restaurants. She loved spending time with family and friends, traveling and trips to Balsam Lake; she enjoyed playing cards, bowling, shopping, and going out to lunch. And she was a big fan of Elvis.
She is survived by a son, Marvin (Melissa) Swiggum of El Paso, Texas; a daughter, Sue (Patrick Trevis) Swiggum of Zumbrota; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Val Nesseth of St. Paul; two brothers, David (Helen) Lother and Ken (Alice) Lother, all of Zumbrota; two daughters-in-law Millie Koenig of Maple Grove, and Pat Swiggum of Cannon Falls; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sons, Harvey and Robert, and siblings, Eunice, Audrey, Carol and Dale.
If so desired, memorials may be directed to Dale Lutheran Church. Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel, in Zumbrota has been entrusted to arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.