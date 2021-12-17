Vernice J. “Vern” Cordes

Vernice “Vern” John Cordes, 89, of Red Wing, died Thursday, December 16, 2021 at St. Crispin Living Co- mmunity. He was born March 24, 1932 in Florence Township to Arthur and Alvina (Michaelsen) Cordes. He graduated from Lake City High School in 1950. Following graduation, he served in the U.S Air Force from 1952 until his retirement in 1973. He served during the Korean War and Vietnam Conflict. He went onto work for many places in the area including, NSP, the Goodhue County Court House, and Red Wing Public Works, finally retiring in 1996. In 1955 he married Frances Volkers in Wadena and the couple raised 4 children. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing and of the Leo C. Peterson, American Legion, Post 54.  Vern enjoyed fishing at his cabin near Park Rapids and sharing his fishing expertise with his grandchildren. He loved gardening, taking pictures, history, and spending time on his computer. He enjoyed his time traveling overseas to Europe. But most of all he loved spending time with his family.  He is survived by his wife, Frances; children, Pamela (Scott) Bender of Red Wing, Lori (Alan) Hoyer of Bay City and Diane Holst of Red Wing; 12 grandchildren, Kari (Aaron) Wing, Tyrell Hoyer, Joy (Tony) White, Seth (Kelsey) Hoyer, Justin (Kristy) Gustafson, Chris (Linsy) Holst, Kory (Amanda) Holst, Staci (Jon) Chisholm, Alex (Candace) Hoyer, Mary Bender, Logan Bender and Jessica (Ben) Spencer; 14 great-grandchildren; triplet sisters, Vera Carlson of Red Wing and Verna Koenig of Lake City; sister-in-law Ann Johnson of Portland; brother-in-law, Herman Volkers of Clarkville, Tenn.; many nieces and nephews, other family and friends.  He is preceded in death by his daughter, Vickie Bergene; son-in-law, Keith Holst; brothers and their spouses, Franklin, Orlin (Viola), Lyle (Leona), Walter (Audrey); brothers-in-law, Russel Carlson, Orville Tackmann, Robert Koenig, and Noel Johnson; and his parents.  Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Reverend Dana Jackson officiating. A livestream of the service will be available at the church website. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial at Burnside Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

Modulist Image

