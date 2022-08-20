Verneil Frances Gale, 98, of Red Wing, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the St. Crispin Living Community. She was born February 23, 1924, in Red Wing, to John and Lydia (Nagel) Marks and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1942. She was united in marriage to Waldo Gale on January 20, 1944. During Waldo’s military service, they lived several places, until returning to her hometown of Red Wing, where they made their home and raised their family. Verneil worked as a cook at Jefferson School and the Twin Bluff Jr. High School. She was also a foster grandma at Vasa Children’s Home, where she was lovingly known as “Grandma Gale”. In 2011, she received the LSS Volunteer of the Year, logging in over 33,000 hours of volunteering with them. She was a true caregiver her entire life and enjoyed helping others, as well as visiting with her family and socializing with friends. She is survived by her children, Wayne (Sue) Gale of Northfield, Roger (Jan) Gale of Princeton, John Gale of Birmingham, AL and her twin daughters, Sue (Lee) Maier of Henderson, NV and Sandi (Bert) Robertson of Rochester; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Waldo in 1977; sister, Arlene Earle and daughter-in-law, Sydney Gale. Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Linda McCollough officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Burnside Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church, LSS or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Verneil F. Gale
