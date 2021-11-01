Oct. 31, 1941
-
Oct. 31, 2021
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - Verna R. Kohn, 80, Cannon Falls, Minn., died Sunday, Oct. 31, in The Terrace at Cannon Falls.
Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Cannon Falls. Interment will be in Cannon Falls Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home in Cannon Falls.
