Verna Kohn

Verna Ruth Agnes Kohn died on her 80th birthday, October 31, 2021 at The Terrace at Cannon Falls. She was a Goodhue County resident all of her life.
Verna was born to Erdman and Erna (Bublitz) Kohn in Red Wing, MN. She was baptized on November 23, 1941 and confirmed on May 29, 1955 at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. She was a current member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Cannon Falls where she had been active in ladies aid.
Verna graduated from Cannon Falls High School in 1959 and went to work at Smead Manufacturing in Hastings from 1960 to 2005. She loved working in her yard and on her flowers, enjoyed gardening, taking care of her house plants, reading, and sewing. She also enjoyed traveling, when able.
Verna always had special friends and her animals. Grady was her last beloved dog.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Doris Kohn and Vernon Kohn. She has numerous cousins that survive her.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 3 at 1:30pm, with visitation from 12:30pm-1:30pm, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Cannon Falls. Interment will follow at the Cannon Falls Cemetery.
Memorials may be given in Verna’s memory to St. Paul’s Church or donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.
