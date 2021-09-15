Vern Boser

3/2/43-1/2/2021 CELEBRATION OF LIFE Sat. Sept. 25th 4:00 - 7:00 pm 29885 Lakeview Ave., Red Wing, MN F amily and F riends
Please join us as we celebrate the life of our unforgettable father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Share memories, food and drink as we lift our spirits and laugh through our tears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.