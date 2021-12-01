Verdell E. Yotter, 92, passed away at the Mayo Clinic Health Hospital in Lake City on November 29, 2021.
Verdell was born on May 16, 1929 to Lawrence & Frieda (Hoeft) Brinkman. Verdell was raised on the family farm with her 6 siblings in Belvidere Township and loved to tell stories of their growing up together. Verdell was baptized, confirmed at St. Peters Lutheran Church. Verdell also attended grade school at St. Peters Lutheran Church until the 8th grade. Verdell then attended Goodhue High School and after graduation soon started a job as a hat maker and often told how she made .32 cents an hour.
She married Louis Yotter on September 20, 1950 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Belvidere. They farmed in the Pepin Hill area from 1950 to 1952, then farmed in Florence Township. Louis died in 1987.
Verdell loved to cook, bake and can and found the perfect job in her semi-retired years by working in the Home EC department as an aid helping the teenagers learn the basics of cooking and sewing. Later she worked as a prep cook at the Chickadee Cottage and was very proud of her work there. The last 2 years Verdell resided at High Street House where she enjoyed the staff an many friends she had made. She always had a book or a word search book close by. Verdell loved to play her accordion and loved music of all types. She also loved a good game of cards or bingo and a good visit. She followed her fathers advise ” A German Shepard is the only true dog”.
Verdell is survived by her son, Bruce (Rose) of Kasson; daughter, Leah of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Troy, Alisha, Amanda, Shawn, Cheyanne and Josh.
She is preceded in death by her husband Louis, her son Kevin, and siblings, Vernon and Lester Gerken, Delmar Brinkman, Ethel Bollum, Eva Yotter and Phyllis Thomforde.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, 11 am at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson - Peterson Chapel in Lake City with Pastor Steve Frentz presiding. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Lake City. On-Line Condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com. Memorials preferred to the Mayo Hospice and the Belvidere 4-H Club “Happy Go Lucky 4-H”.
