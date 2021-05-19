Vaughn D. Bien

Vaughn David Bien, Sr., age 92 of Cannon Falls and longtime resident of Goodhue, died peacefully on Monday morning, May 17, 2021 at Cannon Rivers Senior Housing.
Vaughn was born on September 21, 1928 in Arkansaw, WI, the youngest son of David and Mary (Brunig) Bien. He graduated from Cannon Falls High School and went on to attend St. Thomas University.
He married Therese O’Reilly on September 15, 1949 at St. Columbkill Catholic Church, and they raised seven children together. He managed the G.O. Miller Telephone Company and later the Sleepy Eye Telephone Company in Goodhue.
Vaughn was very active in Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was known for his commitment and service to his community. He was a 1964 charter member of the Goodhue Lions Club and held many offices including club president. He also served as District Governor, was the only past Council Chairman serving twice in the MD5M, and was on the Lions Eye Bank board for 20 years. He was inducted into the 2007 Lions Hall of Fame. Vaughn also served as the mayor of Goodhue for 28 years. He served on many committees over the years, including trails, swimming pool, and natural gas pipeline.
He loved to travel in the U.S. and overseas, winter in Florida, collect seashells, wood working, playing cards and Cribbage, gambling, and growing rose bushes.
He is survived by his wife of over 71 years, Therese; children, Kathy Johnson of Shakopee, Cherie (Richard “Dick”) Bien-Coffman of Eagan, Kerry (Pat) Bien of Goodhue, Vaughn Jr. “Bud” (Bernadette) Bien of Burnsville, Tim (Denise) Bien of Shakopee, and John (Andrea) Bien of Savage; grandchildren, Jody, Jeremiah, Kellie, Sean, Vaughn III “David”, Megan (Scott) Roehl, Tommy, Amber, Brody, and Olivia; great grandchildren, Liam, Kyler, Alissa, Alex, J.J. and Devon; step grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Korte, Tiffany (Greg) Blaszer, Dan (Sarah) Deters and Joe (Laura) Deters; step great grandchildren, Abbie, Ella, Ezra, Jacob and Thomas; sister-in-law, Carol Bien of Hastings; brother-in-law, Larry (Jerry) O’Reilly of Anaheim, CA; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas “Tom” Bien; grandson, Joel Bien; and brothers, Wayne and Robert “Bob” Bien.
A visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Goodhue on Monday, May 24 from 4-7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, May 25 at 11 am, with visitation from 10-11 am, at Holy Trinity. Interment will follow at St. Columbkill/Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Belle Creek. Current CDC guidance for face coverings indoors is recommended.
Memorials are preferred to MN Lions Eye Bank, Goodhue Swimming Pool, or donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.
