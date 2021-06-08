Valentina Meija

Valentina Alekseyevna Mejia, 47, of Red Wing, passed away suddenly on June 3, 2021.
Valentina was born on April 24, 1974 to Lyudmila and Aleksey Gerasimova in Gesar, Tajikistan, one of 10 siblings.
Valentina attended Minnesota State University at Mankato where she earned her registered nursing degree and began working as an LPN. She enjoyed her career and worked as a nurse until her passing. Most recently she worked for the correctional facility in Stillwater.
She was known for her infectious laugh and generous heart. She cared deeply for her family and was always excited when she could get together with her mother and sisters. She also loved her dogs, and had a special place in her heart for her rottweiler, Bobby. She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, and sister. She was beloved by all who knew her and she will truly be missed.
Valentina is survived by her husband, Luis Mejia; her sisters, Tatyana, Elena, Anna, Nadia, Galina, Lidiya, Yuliya; and her daughters, Corina and Natalie. She is predeceased by her sisters, Lyubov and Olga.
A Memorial Service will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with Father Thomas McCabe presiding. A visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the day of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
