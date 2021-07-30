Tony “T-Dog” Morrell, 52, of Red Wing, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 30, 2021. He often joked he would work until the day he died, and it’s with great sadness to know that this came true, as he passed away of natural causes at P.I.G.-Paul’s Industrial Garage, where he has worked since 2007. He was born Feb. 1, 1969, in Minneapolis, to Anton and Marietta (Poisel) Morrell and attended school in Burnsville. At the age of 18, he began driving truck, which he did until 2003, when he met his future, Jenney Esterby. The two were married on August 8, 2008, and together they’ve enjoyed the past 13 years of life together. Tony loved driving truck, fixing things, listening to classic rock and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed having a good time, but always worked hard, and maybe even played a little harder. Family was important to Tony and he especially loved his grandchildren and had a knack for getting those little babies to sleep right on his shoulder. He is survived by his wife, Jenney; children, Stephanie, Ashley, Christopher (Angel), Jasen (Mykaela) and Cody; 6 grandchildren, Noah, Alex, Toni, Raelynne, Sawyer and Ole; siblings, Kenny (Geralyn), Carl and Scott Morrell and Cindy Fritzen and Karen (Rob) Osfar and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life for Tony will be held Sunday, August 8, beginning at 1 p.m. at his residence. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Tony Morrell
